DEAR JEFF: Who is legally deemed to be your next of kin? I know a spouse is not “blood related,” so is next of kin a spouse, child, parent or sibling? Thanks, “Do I Know You?”
Dear “Know You?”: In Texas, the concept of “next of kin” really only comes up in situation in which a person dies without leaving a will, and property must pass according to the laws of intestate succession.
In this context, the spouse and children are considered the next of kin, and inherit property (what they inherit depends on whether the assets would have been classified as community property or separate property).
DEAR JEFF: My company installs expensive equipment in homes, and often enters into financing plans with the homeowner to secure payment. I have a question regarding mechanic’s liens on these homes.
Can the lienholder foreclose and have the homeowner evicted for non-payment, even if a first lien is in place securing the mortgage on the house? Or can the mechanic’s lien only attach to the house and be satisfied if the property ever sells? Signed, “Second in Line”
Dear “Second in Line”: Generally speaking, the second lien holder (holding a mechanic’s lien in your situation) is able to foreclose and evict a homeowner for non-payment.
However, the foreclosure must be a judicial foreclosure with a court order, rather than a non-judicial foreclosure that a mortgage holder would usually possess through a deed of trust.
In addition, the second lienholder who forecloses and takes possession of the property always takes the property subject to the rights of the primary lienholder (or any lienholder above the foreclosing lienholder). In other words, your company could possibly judicially foreclose and take possession of the house, but would then be liable to any lienholders ahead of your company, and would be required to make payments according to the terms of those primary liens that are ahead of you.
