Georgia-Pacific employees are hoping to make Christmas brighter for area children in need this Christmas.
Employees at the company’s Diboll Regional Office collected toys for the annual Community Christmas Blessings Toy Drive during December. From bicycles and dolls to trucks and stuffed animals, GP employees donated more than 50 toys for children up to 15 years of age.
“Our employees support many community events and organizations; however, the annual Community Christmas Toy Drive is one of their favorites,” said Michelle Palmore, GP employee and toy drive coordinator. “Thanks to their efforts, Christmas is going to be wonderful for close to 200 children who would otherwise not have gifts under the tree.”
The Community Christmas Blessings Toy Drive is sponsored by the Diboll Civic Club and area churches. Families were asked to apply for toys in September. After reviewing the applications, the toy drive organizers distributed the toys the second week of December. This year 167 children will receive toys, new clothes and a coat.
Two Lufkin child care facilities have been recognized by Texas Rising Star.
Noah’s Ark Early Education Center at 1500 W. Frank Ave. has become a certified three-star child care provider, according to Mark Durand, executive director of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas.
Lufkin’s Another Just Kidz at 3024 Ted Trout Drive increased its quality rating to three stars with Texas Rising Star recertification, Durand said.
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is working to increase the availability of quality child care in the 12-county region through Texas Rising Star.
“These Texas Rising Star certified child care programs are providing higher quality learning environments for children. This can include higher quality curriculum, classroom activities, teacher qualifications, and parent education.”
Noahs Ark Early Education Center is licensed to serve as many as 131 children from infants to school age. Another Just Kidz is licensed to serve as many as 95 children from infants to school age.
Child care centers that achieve TRS provider certification offer quality care that exceeds the state’s minimum child care licensing standards and are in a better position to contribute to the early development of children, according to Durand.
As providers progress through the three levels of certification, they contribute progressively more to the development of the children they serve on a daily basis, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.