DEAR JEFF: I made a will in 2010, which included my address in Tyler. Last year, I sold the home and moved to Lufkin. Do I need to redo the will to show my current address, or can I just write my new address on the back page, and have a witness sign it? Thanks, “Moving On Up”
Dear “Moving”: You do not necessarily have to have a new will prepared, although it would not be a bad idea to review your situation and make sure your 2010 will meets your needs.
One thing you should not do, however, is make any additional notations on your current will, including any handwritten additions. Doing so may render that will invalid. If invalid, any prior will you may have prepared prior to 2010 would again be in effect.
DEAR JEFF: My girlfriend and I have lived together for three years, and are splitting up. A friend told me we would need a divorce, even though we never got married. Is this true? Signed, “Love Shack”
Dear “Shack”: It may be true. Under Texas “common law” marriage rules, you may be held to be legally married if you lived with another person and held yourselves out to the public as husband and wife.
There is no minimum amount of time that you must live together to be held as common law married. The key is the intent of the relationship, and the “holding out” to the public.
In other words, if either of you ever introduced yourselves as “husband” or “wife,” or led someone to believe you were married, that is enough to establish a common law marriage, and you will need to file for divorce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.