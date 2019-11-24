Pine Tree Preschool in Lufkin has been certified as a 4-Star child care provider, according to Mark Durand, executive director of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas.
The certification is the highest rating awarded by Texas Rising Star.
The center, at 1407 Tulane Drive, is licensed by the Texas Department of Protective and Regulatory Services and serves as many as 123 children from infants to school age. It is one of 12 Texas Rising Star-certified child care programs in Angelina County.
“Child care programs that have achieved Texas Rising Star certification have chosen to exceed the State of Texas minimum licensing standards by providing higher quality learning environments for the children in their programs,’’ Durand said. ‘‘This can include higher quality curriculum, classroom activities, teacher qualifications, and parent education. On behalf of the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Board and staff, I congratulate Pine Tree Preschool on their accomplishment in becoming certified as a Four-Star provider.”
For more information about TRS, visit texasrisingstar.org. To learn more about child care services in Deep East Texas, visit detwork.org/child-care.
Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs until Dec. 7.
This is when those enrolled in Medicare have the chance to make changes to their Medicare coverage.
There are changes made in Medicare coverage every year. Participants should have received information from their Medicare providers of the changes that will take place in 2020.
Now is the time for participants to read this information to determine what is working, to find out if there are changes and how they will affect you.
Whatever your Medicare situation is, this is the time of the year to review your coverage and make changes.
A benefits counselor with Area Agency on Aging of Deep East Texas can help East Texans review what Medicare plans are available and make an informed decision. For assistance, call (800) 256-6848.
For many families dealing with high energy bills, paying those bills can be overwhelming. Assistance with those bills may be available to families in Angelina County.
Greater East Texas Community Action Program is utilizing federal LIHEAP funding for households who qualify. Individuals are seen by appointment. To inquire or request help, call (800) 621-5746. The request is also found at get-cap.org.
