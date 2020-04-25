DEAR JEFF: What rights does an adopted child have to an inheritance? If a will just leaves everything to “my children,” does that include adopted children? Thanks, “Member of the Family”
Dear “Member of the Family”: An adopted person has the exact same legal status as a child born into a family. Once the adoption is final, there is no legal distinction made between children born into a family and children adopted into a family.
The phrase “my children” in a will would be construed to include all children born to the testator, and all children adopted by the testator.
DEAR JEFF: I have an old car that I was awarded in my divorce. It was paid for long ago. I would like to sell it, but the title is still in my name and my ex-wife’s. Is there an easy way to take her name off the title now? Or would it be better to sell it first? Signed, “Loose End”
Dear “Loose End”: The easy way to accomplish this transaction, if the divorce decree grants this vehicle to you, is to simply have your ex sign the title over to you. That actually should have already been done at the time of the divorce, but can be done now, also.
If you wait until you sell the vehicle, your ex-wife will know that it was sold, and the selling price. Since the vehicle was awarded to you, this may not be information that you wish to share.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.