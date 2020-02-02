Two Lufkin child care centers have recently increased their quality rating to become four-star certified child care centers, according to Mark Durand, executive director of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas, which is working to increase the availability of quality child care in the 12-county region through Texas Rising Star.
Another Just Kidz, 3024 Ted Trout Drive, can serve as many as 95 children from infants to school age.
Just Kidz Child Care Center, 523 Bynum St., can serve as many as 71 children from infants to school age.
Both facilities are licensed by the Texas Department of Protective and Regulatory Services.
“On behalf of the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Board and staff, I congratulate Another Just Kidz and Just Kidz Child Care Center on their accomplishment in becoming certified as Four-Star providers, which is the highest rating awarded by TRS,” Durand said. “These Texas Rising Star- certified child care programs are providing higher quality learning environments for children. This can include higher quality curriculum, classroom activities, teacher qualifications,and parent education.”
There are 12 TRS certified facilities in Angelina County. These centers that achieve TRS provider certification offer quality care that exceeds the state’s minimum child care licensing standards and are in a better position to contribute to the early development of children.
