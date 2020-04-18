DEAR JEFF: I have been divorced for several years, but my name was not changed as a part of my divorce. I would now like to go back to using my maiden name. Is this hard to do? Thanks, “Single and Loving It”
Dear “Single”: Legally changing your name is actually a very quick and easy process, but it does require court approval.
You will need to file a petition seeking the change of your name, which discloses certain personal information about you (full name, Social Security number, date of birth, etc.). You must disclose any criminal history you may have and obtain a copy of your criminal history report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
In addition, you will need to give the court a reason that you want your name changed (simply telling the judge that you want to take your maiden name back is usually sufficient), and will need to testify that the name change is not being sought to defraud any creditors or other parties.
If done correctly, the entire process should take no longer than about six to eight weeks.
DEAR JEFF: I was recently fired from my job because of a favorable remark I made to a customer about one of my employer’s main competitors. Is it legal for me to be terminated for something like this? Signed, “Booted”
Dear “Booted”: Yes, it is legal for you to be terminated for an action like this.
Texas is an “at-will” employment state, which means, as a general rule, that employment may be terminated at the will of either the employee or the employer at any time, absent an employment contract stating otherwise. Usually, a terminated employee is not entitled to recover for wrongful discharge.
Of course, an employer’s right to terminate a worker is subject to certain limitations. For example, a Texas employer may not legally terminate or discriminate against an employee for filing a worker’s compensation claim or for refusing to perform an illegal act.
Similarly, an employee may not be terminated or discriminated against solely on the basis of age, sex or race.
