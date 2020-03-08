DEAR JEFF: I am divorced with a young child (8 years old). My ex-husband wants to take my son out of the country for vacation, but I think he is too young (my son, not my ex-husband). Can I prevent him from getting a passport for him if I refuse to consent? Thanks, “Takes Two To Tango”
Dear “Takes Two”: There is a federal law known as the Two Parent Consent Law that requires that both parents of a minor under the age of 16 consent to the issuance of a passport.
An exception to this law exists if a court order specifically awards one parent the exclusive right to make certain decisions, including applying for and receiving a passport.
You should check your divorce decree or child custody order to see if any language regarding this is present.
DEAR JEFF: If I am married, do I even need a will? Doesn’t my spouse inherit everything automatically? Signed, “All Yours”
Dear “All Yours”: No — if you die without a last will and testament, your property will pass according to the Texas laws of intestate succession. What your spouse will inherit will depend on whether property is classified as community property or separate property.
Depending on the characterization of the property and the existence of other family members, your spouse may inherit all, a portion, or even none of your estate. This is an easy and inexpensive problem to fix with a valid will.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.