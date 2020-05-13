Stage Stores Inc., the parent company of Bealls and Gordmans department stores, said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is looking to sell or close its stores.
The company announced last year that it was rebranding its Bealls stores, including the one in the Lufkin Mall, to Gordmans.
The corporation said it would begin reopening its stores Friday. About 557 would be opened Friday in the chain’s first phase, followed by 67 more stores reopening May 28 and the rest expected to open June 4.
Houston-based Stage Stores operates 738 stores, according to a March 27 press release outlining its coronavirus response.
Company president and CEO Michael Glazer pointed to “the increasingly challenging market environment” and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the temporary closure of all the company’s stores and furlough of employees.
“Given these conditions, we have been unable to obtain necessary financing and have no choice but to take these actions,” Glazer said in a press release.
The company expected to honor existing customer programs, including gift cards and returns, for the first 30 days after a store reopens, the release stated. It will stop accepting any outstanding gift cards or honoring other customer programs after that time.
