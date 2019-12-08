DEAR JEFF: I have a child support order, but my employment situation has changed and I have filed for a modification of that order. Since the modification has been filed, can I stop paying under the prior order? It will still be several weeks before my hearing date. Thanks, “Don’t Want To Wait”
Dear “Don’t Want To Wait”: No, you must continue to comply with the existing order until the judge has issued a new ruling in your case. Failure to do so could potentially subject you to contempt of court.
DEAR JEFF: I have a criminal record from when I was a teenager. I’ve been told I may be eligible for an order of non-disclosure. What is this, and if I get one would I have to disclose my criminal history to employers? Thanks, “Long Time Ago”
Dear “Long Time Ago”: An order of non-nisclosure is a judicial order that prohibits law enforcement or other entities from disclosing your criminal history if you meet certain criteria. If you obtain an order of non-disclosure regarding an offense in your past, you are not required to disclose that offense to a potential employer, or anyone else.
