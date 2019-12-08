DEAR JEFF: I have a child support order, but my employment situation has changed and I have filed for a modification of that order. Since the modification has been filed, can I stop paying under the prior order? It will still be several weeks before my hearing date. Thanks, “Don’t Want To Wait”

Dear “Don’t Want To Wait”: No, you must continue to comply with the existing order until the judge has issued a new ruling in your case. Failure to do so could potentially subject you to contempt of court.

DEAR JEFF: I have a criminal record from when I was a teenager. I’ve been told I may be eligible for an order of non-disclosure. What is this, and if I get one would I have to disclose my criminal history to employers? Thanks, “Long Time Ago”

Dear “Long Time Ago”: An order of non-nisclosure is a judicial order that prohibits law enforcement or other entities from disclosing your criminal history if you meet certain criteria. If you obtain an order of non-disclosure regarding an offense in your past, you are not required to disclose that offense to a potential employer, or anyone else.

Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.

To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call 639-2900.

