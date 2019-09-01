Woodland Heights Medical Center will host Super Safety Saturday — a free safety fair event — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the hospital’s parking lot.
“With the rush of back to school Woodland Heights wanted to take the time to remind the community of ways to stay safe,” said Stephen Bennett, Woodland Heights ER director. “What better way to engage the community than to get out and teach safety with hands-on demonstrations and activities.”
Super Safety Saturday is a free family event. Participants will meet first responders, learn about school safety, animal safety, car seat safety and more. There will be games, giveaways and free hotdogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. Families can enter a drawing to win a bike and helmet.
“We are happy to host Super Safety Saturday for our community,” Bennett said. “Our team at Woodland Heights has a passion for caring for people. Seeing families learn and prepare for emergencies is the first step to a safer and healthier community.”
For more information, visit the event Facebook page “Super Safety Saturday.”
Texas Forestry Association will bring its 105th annual meeting to the Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches from Oct. 16-18.
“The conference is open to members and non-members interested in forestry, from the family forest owner to mills and timber industry professionals,” said Rob Hughes, TFA executive director. “We’re excited to be back in such a great location with a rich history in forestry.”
Speakers for this year’s general sessions include Brett Butler, Ph.D., who will present Does Size of Forest Holdings Matter? Results from the 2018 USDA Forest Service, National Woodland Owner Survey; Patrick Hiesel, Ph.D. will focus on small logging jobs; and Alejandro Barbero from Rayonier will present It’s More Than Trees with a focus on Rayonier’s strategic plan.
Breakout sessions will be led by Fred Raley, Rick Meyer and Tom Kazee, who will discuss timber security. After the afternoon sessions, the speakers will form an open panel for a time of discussion.
Jason Wright will be the Oct. 18 speaker. He is the founder of Texas Titan Media and has spent the better part of his adult life as an entrepreneur and small business owner.
He purchased his first company (a real estate brokerage) at the age of 28 years old. For the next 16 years he would own and operate multiple businesses ranging from restaurants to real estate to roadway construction. In 2010 he had his first book published, “Push Play: Take Your Life Off Pause.” Jason has been a senior aide to a U.S. senator and advised numerous small to mid-sized businesses. He is also a mentor to undergrad students, and he speaks and guest lectures at Stephen F. Austin State University.
The conference also will recognize the Outstanding Tree Farmers, Logger of the Year, and Excellence in Wood Design winners along with many other awards and recognitions.
For a complete meeting brochure, visit Texas Forestry Association’s website at texasforestry.org or email tfa@texasforestry.org. Registration is also available at texasforestry.org. To exhibit or sponsor, call 632-8733.
Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s Rusk State Hospital is hosting an express hiring event with onsite interviews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the hospital.
Rusk State Hospital is looking to fill a variety of entry-level positions, including social workers, security team members, food service workers, nursing team members, psychiatric nursing assistants and housekeeping team members. For each position, current employees will be on hand to speak to potential candidates about the positions they are interested in pursuing.
“If a career that helps people and offers a bright future interests you, please come meet us,” said Michelle Foster, superintendent of Rusk State Hospital. “Our greatest priority at Rusk is providing state-of-the-art care to Texans who need it. Each position has the potential to make a difference and positively impact the lives of our patients.”
Rusk State Hospital provides inpatient psychiatric care for people 18 years old and older. The hospital has more than 1,000 full-time employees and serves 35 counties.
Texas Health and Human Services offers many benefits to employees, including competitive salaries, career advancement, health and dental insurance, paid vacation and sick leave. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age to be considered for employment at a state-operated facility. Applicants must meet all hiring criteria, including a cleared fingerprint criminal background check, pre-employment drug screen and random drug testing.
For more information, visit the state hospitals page on the HHS website.
Angelina Beautiful/Clean honored Central High School with a Beautification Award at the school campus at 722 U.S. Highway 69.
The Beautification Award is an environmental award program that recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in protecting or enhancing the local environment by landscaping, building improvement or other means that enhances the beauty of the community.
Central High School was recognized for the stone mosaic artwork done by students of art director Amy Jones. From planning to project completion, the art installation took about a year and a half to complete. It’s now a permanent, welcoming piece at the school’s entrance.
“We love to see the innovative ways that schools get students involved in the community,’’ AB/C executive director Jennifer LaCorte said. ‘‘This beautification project is something that not only provided an artistic outlet to be displayed, but also helps to create such a welcoming atmosphere that adds to the entrance of the school. It makes it feel like a whole new space and the best part of it is that it is a lasting impression that these students get to leave behind long after they graduate.”
