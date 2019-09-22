DEAR JEFF: I was issued a ticket for making an illegal left turn on a two-lane road that did not have a left turn lane. I was hit by a car that was attempting to pass me from behind. I had my left turn signal on and my brakes engaged.
The trooper said I should have let the other driver pass me and then make my turn. He said the law states that a person is supposed to stop and allow the traffic coming from behind to pass, even if no traffic is coming toward the turning car. Is this true? Thanks, “Left Turn, Clyde”
Dear “Left Turn”: I can find nothing in the Transportation Code that would require the turning car to allow all cars behind it to pass prior to turning left.
The turning car obviously has to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic, but there is no mention of yielding to following traffic.
The code does state that a car passing must only do so when it can be done safely, which obviously is not the case when the car in front of it is trying to turn. If the facts are as you say, I would recommend appealing the citation.
DEAR JEFF: I keep hearing about identity theft. How long do I need to keep receipts from stores? How long should I keep canceled checks? Thanks, “Help, It’s Piling Up!”
Dear “Piling Up”: As a general rule, canceled checks and receipts for items that do not carry any sort of tax consequences can probably be destroyed after about two years.
Canceled checks that support something contained within your tax return (for example, a chartable contribution, investment or home improvement cost) needs to be kept for at least seven years, and some should be retained indefinitely.
Receipts for larger purchases that do not have tax consequences should be kept about three years. As always, to avoid the real danger of identity theft, prior to disposing of documents, always shred those that contain your Social Security number, bank account, or other private or financial information. Most security experts recommend using a crosscut shredder that turns paper into confetti.
