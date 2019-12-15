DEAR JEFF: What is the statute of limitations to sue someone for not living up to their obligations of a written contract? Thanks, “Tired of Waiting”
Dear “Tired of Waiting”: The limitations period for breach of contract is four years.
DEAR JEFF: One of my neighbors is always bragging about how many people she has sued. I have heard that she can’t even get a lawyer to talk to her anymore, but she still files lawsuits herself. Is there any sort of law that limits how many times someone can sue for something? Signed, “Just Give It A Rest”
Dear “Give It A Rest”: A defendant in a lawsuit can file a motion with the court to have a plaintiff named a “vexatious litigant.” In order to qualify as “vexatious,” the court must find that there is not a “reasonable probability” that the plaintiff will prevail in the pending litigation, and that the plaintiff has either lost or filed and failed to prosecute at least five lawsuits in the seven years prior to the current lawsuit.
If the plaintiff is found to be vexatious, the court can require that the plaintiff post security that will make sure the defendant’s costs are adequately protected before allowing the litigation to proceed. If the security is not provided, the case can then be dismissed.
If the litigation proceeds, and the suit is later dismissed by the court, the defendant is awarded the amount of the security to compensate it for all costs incurred.
