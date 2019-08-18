DEAR JEFF: I filed for divorce from my husband. During the time we’ve been waiting to go to court, things have actually improved between us. We have a hearing scheduled to finish the divorce, but neither of us really wants it anymore. We would like to try to make things work.
Are we allowed to just cancel the hearing? Thanks, “Give It Another Try”
Dear “Another Try”: If both of you are in agreement that the hearing should be canceled, then yes it can easily be canceled.
If both of you are in agreement that you do not want to go through with the divorce, then you can also file an agreed motion to dismiss or a nonsuit, and the case will be concluded with no divorce granted. Good luck.
DEAR JEFF: I am in the middle of trying to settle my brother’s estate. He died last year. What happens if the debts of an estate are greater than the assets? Signed, “My Brother’s Keeper.”
Dear “Brother’s Keeper”: Usually, if the debts of an estate are greater than the assets, the debts of the estate (including the costs of administering the estate) will be paid up to the amount of assets available.
The heirs or beneficiaries of the estate are generally not liable for the debts above the amount of the assets.
