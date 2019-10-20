The Heart Institute of East Texas accepted the Texas Medical Foundation Physician Practice Quality Improvement Award on behalf of the CHI St. Luke’s Health Network LLC in Lufkin.
“Physicians and their clinics hold critical front-line roles in health care delivery,” Gary W. Floyd, M.D. and chair of the TMF board of trustees, said. “Improving health care involves multiple strategies — from applying new technologies, to developing programs that promote healthy living.
“Through coordinated and data-driven strategies, these physicians are making a difference in the lives of their patients and their communities.”
The award was based on four categories: quality measures, promoting interoperability, improvement activities and cost utilization, a press release from the organization said. Those were assessed on clinical outcomes for the 2018 calendar year. This criteria aligns with the national health priorities given by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the release said.
This team was one of 32 other providers across seven states and Puerto Rico to receive the Gold Level award for 2018-19.
“My staff and I are dedicated to providing the best possible care for our patients,” Ravinder Bachireddy M.D., FACC, chief of cardiology at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, said.
“We’re honored to be recognized for our commitment to our patients and profession. We know this work is never-ending, and we will continue to take steps to improve our patients’ lives through quality health care.”
