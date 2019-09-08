DEAR JEFF: We used a local contractor a few years ago who lied to us and took our money. We won in court, but have not received any payment.
I have since heard from several other people who lost money due to the actions of this contractor. They are still in business currently. What can be done to protect other people from hiring these crooks? Thanks, “Take the Money and Run”
Dear “Take the Money and Run”: In addition to filing a report with the Better Business Bureau, you also can file a complaint with the Texas Attorney General’s office at texasattorneygeneral.gov/file-complaint, or by calling (800) 621-0508.
As for collecting on your judgment against this company, the court will not assist in this process. Usually the easiest way to collect is by filing a garnishment action against the defendant’s bank account. The bank is then required (subject to certain limitations) to give you the balance of the account, up to the amount of your judgment.
DEAR JEFF: I am getting divorced, but I have been married almost 20 years and would like to keep my husband’s last name since everybody knows me by that name. Am I required to go back to my maiden name? Thanks, “What’s My Name?”
Dear “What’s My Name”: You are not required to go back to your maiden name. It is your choice whether to keep your married name or take back your maiden name.
Just keep in mind any change can be ordered in the divorce decree as a part of the divorce process. If you later change your mind and want to change, you will need to file a separate action and go back before the judge to have it changed.
