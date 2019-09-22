The board of directors of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Woodville.
A luncheon will be served at noon, with the board meeting to follow.
Bill Holder, DETCOG’s president and the Trinity River Authority representative, invites all interested parties to attend. For more information, call the DETCOG office in Jasper at (409) 384-5704 ext. 5254.
Tyree named District Ranger of the Davy Crockett National Forest
Jimmy Tyree has been named District Ranger of the Davy Crockett National Forest, according to Forest Supervisor Eddie Taylor. Tyree will be responsible for more than 160,000 acres of East Texas woodlands, streams, recreation areas and wildlife habitat, located in Houston and Trinity Counties. “I am looking forward to meeting and working with the local communities and their leaders, interest groups, and agencies to meet the needs of the public”, Tyree said.
Tyree received a bachelor’s degree in Resource/Environmental Management in 1996 and then earned a master’s degree in Applied Geography from the Southwest Texas State University in 2001. He began his natural resource management career with the Bureau of Land Management, and has also served with the Texas Department of Transportation as the deputy director of Environmental Affairs.
“Jimmy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our Forest,” said Taylor. “His experience in building relationships and developing partnerships with the public will be a great asset to our organization”.
Tyree also served 6 years in the U.S. Army in the 49th Armored Division working in small arms repair and logistics.
Born and raised in Leander Texas, Tyree is very excited to continue his career as a District Ranger in his home state. In addition to his work, Tyree enjoys fishing, backpacking and is an avid Ham Radio operator
Tyree comes to the National Forest and Grasslands in Texas from the Umpqua National Forest, his starting date is Sept. 30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.