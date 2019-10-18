James Avery Artisan Jewelry has plans for a store in Lufkin by spring 2020.
Amy Zink, manager of media and community relations for James Avery corporate, and Brandon McDonald, with Excellence in Building contractors, confirmed the company is coming soon.
The storefront will be at 1813 Tulane Drive next to Aspen Dental. It is currently under construction, and McDonald said Lufkin residents could see its doors open as soon as February 2020.
“James Avery is a family-owned jewelry company based in Kerrville, Texas,” Zink said. “The store will offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold and gemstones.”
The company was created by craftsman and veteran James Avery after he moved to Kerrville with his wife and renewed his commitment to Christ after years of being an agnostic.
James Avery designs are still created by artisans in the design studio in Kerrville. The company has 92 stores in five states, and its designs are available in more than 220 Dillard’s stores in Texas and 28 additional states.
