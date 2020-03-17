Anchor Behavior Consulting & Counseling Services is now open for business in Lufkin.
Licensed professional counselor Cyndi Gamble opened the facility after more than 15 years in the field. She has worked with children and adults through school districts, the Texas Youth Commission and as a military family counselor.
Gamble has always enjoyed helping people. She started in school for nursing but struggled until she found psychology, and everything started to click. She drew inspiration from a bad experience she had with a counselor as a child, and she wants Anchor to be a place anyone is comfortable coming to.
Cyndi and her husband Brian moved to East Texas to find a small, stable community. She was working at another counseling office here in Lufkin, and she said at first she was nervous to go out on her own, but the pieces started to fall together.
“What I’m really passionate about are kids with ADHD or kids with behavior challenges, especially kids in the school district who are having trouble making it,” Gamble said.
Parents so often don’t know what the next step is for their children, Gamble said. She wants to be their advocate.
“I would really like to help parents go through that process,” she said. “It’s not any different than having diabetes where you can drink the soda in class. You have different needs that have to be met, and the school district has to do that for you so you can get a free and appropriate public education.”
There is often backlash when a parent starts to ask for these services, Gamble said. It may cost extra money or demand extra time, but it is a right.
Behavioral issues don’t always link to an underlying condition or mental illness, and counseling can help many different people, Gamble said. She wants Anchor to be a place for anyone, from a child suffering from a special need to one who is dealing with their parents’ divorce.
The office is designed to feel welcoming. There are books and toys and comfortable seating, even a coffee bar. Gamble said sometimes a child needs something to focus on like a puzzle to be able to talk about hard topics.
“I would love to be the special education advocate for this city,” Gamble said. “I want to be the person you can come to if you have questions, if you need help, if you just want someone else to sit with you in that meeting.
“It’s a scary thing when your kid has to be evaluated for special education services or even 504 qualifications, and having somebody by your side through that can really mean something. I want to mean something. I want this place to be a comfort. Like the puzzle, I want you to come and put your pieces back together.”
