DEAR JEFF: I was divorced a year ago, but my ex-husband and I remained close. Unfortunately, he recently passed away. Can I still recover the proceeds of his life insurance policy that named me as a beneficiary? Thanks, “Divorced Widow.”
Dear “Widow”: Under Texas law, a divorced spouse may recover life insurance proceeds, since the insurable interest was acquired during the marriage.
However, in order to recover, after the divorce, your husband must have redesignated the beneficiary in your name as an ex-spouse.
If no redesignation was made, and the beneficiary is still listed in your name as his spouse, you will not be able to recover. The funds will go to an alternate beneficiary, or to your ex-husband’s estate.
DEAR JEFF: My neighbor is elderly and in poor health. He has no living relatives at all. I am concerned that he will not be cared for when he dies, and am curious what happens to indigent or destitute people who pass away without any family. Thanks, “Like A Good Neighbor”
Dear “Good Neighbor”: Under Texas law, the family of a deceased person has the duty and obligation to bury a person, and also has the duty to pay any costs associated with the burial, unless the deceased has a written pre-death directive or a prepaid funeral plan.
The duty first rests with a surviving spouse, and then passes to any living adult children, parents, adult siblings and heirs at law. If nobody else is available, the duty may fall to any person who is willing to assume responsibility for the decedent’s remains and the costs of burial.
If there is no such person, the county will pay for the costs of burial, provided they are notified within 24 hours of the death. Each county has an area that may be used to inter indigent persons who fit this category.
