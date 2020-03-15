Angelina Beautiful/Clean honored Austin Bank with a beautification award.
An award presentation took place at their venue at the bank’s office at 2000 S. John Redditt Drive, presented by members of the AB/C board of directors and the February Beautification sponsor, Gann Medford Real Estate.
Austin Bank ensured the aesthetics of the new building were in keeping with the natural surroundings of the location. The bank kept some of the surrounding trees and added landscaping to welcome visitors, according to AB/C.
The Beautification Award is an environmental award program that recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in protecting or enhancing the local environment by landscaping, building improvement or other means that enhances the beauty of the community.
“Landscaping and the natural environment is often overlooked when creating new structures, but that’s not the case with Austin Bank’’ AB/C executive director Jennifer LaCorte said.
“They tried to incorporate the beauty of East Texas into their business needs. It’s great for a business to be considering such aspects for the environment but also for the community as a whole to enjoy a welcoming presence.”
The Texas Board of Legal Specialization welcomed 239 attorneys and 29 paralegals to its board certification program at its annual induction ceremony on March 6 in Austin.
Lufkin attorney Kaye Martin Alderman was one of those certified. Her certification was in child welfare law.
The ceremony marked 45 years since TBLS’ first attorneys were board certified in the state.
There are more than 100,000 attorneys licensed to practice in Texas; about 7,400 are board certified, which is a volunteer attainment.
Board-certified attorneys must be licensed for at least five years, devote a required percentage of practice to a specialty area for at least three years, attend continuing education seminars, be evaluated by fellow lawyers and judges and pass a six-hour written examination. To remain certified in any of TBLS’ 25 law specialties, attorneys must apply for recertification every five years.
To learn more about board certification or find a certified attorney in your area, visit tbls.org.
Leadership Lufkin applications for 2020-21 will be are now available. Brochures and applications can be downloaded at LufkinTexas.org. A copy can be picked up at the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, 1615 S. Chestnut St.
“Leadership Lufkin is great for not only professional networking but also for opportunities to gain a better understanding of Angelina County,” Ashley Berry, director of leadership programs, said. “This year we’re excited to bring students more leadership and self-development opportunities.”
Leadership Lufkin is a nine-month program designed to identify and educate the existing and potential leaders of Lufkin and Angelina County. It consists of an active program that includes a two-day retreat and ropes course, a trip to Austin to study state government, leadership training, a community project, volunteering at the Texas State Forest Festival and seven monthly sessions.
Each monthly session covers issues pertaining to city, county and state government, education, health care, community safety, social services, economy, quality of life and history of Angelina County.
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and are required to either reside or work in Angelina County. Tuition for the program is $1,200, which covers costs of some meals and transportation, training materials and speakers.
The deadline for all applications is May 22. Applications should be turned in to the Chamber, attention Ashley Berry. Leadership Lufkin applicants will be notified by the first week of August if they are accepted into the program.
For more info on Leadership Lufkin, contact Berry at ABerry@LufkinTexas.org or call 634-6644.
Area residents who expect to be burdened by high utility bills are encouraged to start applying for energy assistance as soon as possible.
The Greater East Texas Community Action Program is currently taking applications from East Texans in 11 counties to get help paying utility bills, which are often higher this time of year.
“We want people to apply not before the high bills start arriving,” said Karen Swenson, the program’s executive director. “Wait times for assistance will be longer as high bills start to arrive.”
The Energy Assistance program is intended for elderly, disabled, and working poor residents in Angelina, Nacogdoches, Houston, Trinity, San Jacinto, Polk, Rusk, Cherokee, Smith Gregg and Wood counties.
Both in-person and online applications are accepted.
“The requirements are the same and the assistance is the same,” said program manager Teresa Land. “Face-to-face appointments usually take longer to schedule. We are making a special effort to reach people who have never applied.”
Bill assistance may be available for multiple months, and eligibility is based on income, citizenship and other circumstances, according to the Greater East Texas Community Action Partnership.
“Individuals do not have to come back in if they qualify for more than one month of help,” according to Swenson.
The program is supported by the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
