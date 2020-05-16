The term dislocated worker may be unfamiliar to many in Angelina County, but knowing what it means could be the first step to regaining financial stability in this uncertain time.
Individuals who have lost jobs or been laid off due to COVID-19, reductions in force, plant closings, economic events, or natural disaster; self-employed farmers who experience a foreclosure; and homemakers who lose primary support from a spouse or family member can be considered dislocated workers.
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas has partnered with educational facilities and major employers throughout the region to provide unique training opportunities that can benefit dislocated workers.
Local Workforce Centers have services in place to meet the needs of dislocated workers from —basic services to advance job training and placement.
The Angelina County Workforce Center is available by email (AngelinaCoWFC@detwork.org), phone (639-1351), fax (639-1272), and online during regular and extended business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Visit the website anytime, detwork.org.
Leadership Lufkin applications for 2020-21 are now available. Brochures and applications can be downloaded at LufkinTexas.org. A copy can be picked up at the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, 1615 S. Chestnut St.
“Leadership Lufkin is great for not only professional networking but also for opportunities to gain a better understanding of Angelina County,” Ashley Berry, director of leadership programs, said. “This year we’re excited to bring students more leadership and self-development opportunities.”
Leadership Lufkin is a nine-month program designed to identify and educate the existing and potential leaders of Lufkin and Angelina County. It consists of an active program that includes a two-day retreat and ropes course, a trip to Austin to study state government, leadership training, a community project, volunteering at the Texas State Forest Festival and seven monthly sessions.
Each monthly session covers issues pertaining to city, county and state government, education, health care, community safety, social services, economy, quality of life and history of Angelina County.
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and are required to either reside or work in Angelina County. Tuition for the program is $1,200, which covers costs of some meals and transportation, training materials and speakers.
The final deadline for all applications is Friday. Applications should be turned in to the Chamber, attention Ashley Berry. Leadership Lufkin applicants will be notified by the first week of August if they are accepted into the program.
For more info on Leadership Lufkin, contact Berry at ABerry@LufkinTexas.org or call 634-6644.
