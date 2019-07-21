DEAR JEFF: Can you sue someone for having sex with your spouse? I was told you can sue for spouse negligence, and wanted to confirm. Thanks, “Jilted”
Dear “Jilted”: In the past, there was a cause of action for Alienation of Affection that covered these situations, but most states have abolished that as a viable cause.
A few states (Hawaii, Illinois, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Dakota, and oddly enough Utah) still technically recognize this action, but since 2008 the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear any of these cases, which effectively has been viewed as negating these cases.
One possible claim that could be made is for Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, but most of the reported cases have disallowed this claim as well, unless there was “extreme and outrageous conduct” that surpasses a normal affair.
In short, at least in Texas, a person can probably not recover against a third party to an affair.
DEAR JEFF: A person on my property was injured recently. No claim has been filed yet. If I changed my homeowners insurance carrier now and the incident ends up with a claim being filed, would it be covered by the insurer whose coverage was in place at the time of the incident or by the new company? Signed, “Somebody’s Got To Pay”
Dear “Somebody”: The liable company, as a general rule, will be the company in effect when the incident happened. Virtually all homeowner’s policies are “occurrence policies” rather than “claims made” policies.
In other words, the policy in effect on the date of the incident will probably be the responsible one, rather than the policy in effect on the date the claim is made.
