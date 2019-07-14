Forest Resource Consultants Inc. has been recognizzed as the 2019 Consulting Forester of the Year by the Forest Landowners Association.
This national award is presented to a consultant who not only excels at managing forestland but also exhibits leadership for private landowners outside of their business operations.
“Forest Resource Consultants has partnered with the Forest Landowners Association as a member for 25 years and provided invaluable assistance through collaborating on tax and policy issues that benefit all private landowners,” Scott Jones, the association’s CEO, said
“We’re honored to receive recognition of our company’s efforts in shaping forest policy,’’ said David Foil, president of Forest Resource Consultants. ‘‘For almost 50 years, our goal has been to be good stewards of the land and assist our clients in leaving a positive legacy for future generations.”
FRC manages over 2.2 million acres of forestland across the Southeast. More information on FRC and its various landowner services can be found at frc.us.com.
Throughout the month of July, Cavender’s will sell paper torches at each of its Texas stores to symbolize its support for Special Olympics Texas athletes. The paper torches will be available for purchase for $1, $5 or $10 at the checkout counter and can be personalized with the buyer’s name or the name of a loved one they want to honor.
Funds raised will go toward providing quality sports competition and training for more than 58,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the state.
“On behalf of all our athletes, we would like to thank Cavender’s for, once again, being such a great partner. It is with their ongoing support that we can continue this movement of acceptance, inclusion and respect for all, especially individuals with an intellectual disability,” said Miguel Quezada, chief development officer for Special Olympics Texas.
Texas Mutual Insurance Company has recognized three Angelina County employers for their committment to workplace safety.
Texas Mutual, the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, recognized: Fleetwood Transportation Services Inc.; Moore Brothers Construction Company; and Piney Woods Sanitation Inc.
To qualify, a company must demonstrate its commitment to workplace safety by implementing an exemplary safety program and controlling its workers’ compensation losses.
“We are proud to recognize companies for doing the right thing when it comes to safety,” said Richard Gergasko, president and CEO of Texas Mutual. “These awards commend our policyholders for their commitment to employee safety and support our mission to build a stronger and safer Texas.”
Angelina Beautiful/Clean was recognized as ‘‘Affiliate of the Month’’ for July by Keep Texas Beautiful.
Keep Texas Beautiful’s mission is to inspire and empower Texans to keep communities clean and beautiful. KTB achieves this mission through a number of programs, but most notably with help from its affiliates. KTB has the largest environmental and community improvement network in the state, comprised of more than 300 community affiliates, which have the potential to educate upwards of 19 million Texans.
Each affiliate of the month writes a blog post sharing stories about their organization and participates in a social media takeover, showing the KTB audience the day-to-day of their organization on Keep Texas Beautiful’s Instagram Stories.
“We are grateful to be chosen as the Affiliate of the Month to showcase our work in the local East Texas community,’’ said AB/C executive director Jennifer LaCorte. ‘‘The network of over 300 affiliates across the state do wonderful work in their respective communities and we are appreciative to be chosen for this honor.”
Whataburger and the East Texas Food Bank are teaming up to fight hunger across East Texas with a special Christmas in July food drive and fundraiser at 46 restaurants across the region, including locations in Lufkin.
Customers who visit their local Whataburger restaurant from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and donate a minimum of two cans or non-perishable items will receive a free Whataburger.
“Many of us tend to remember those who are hungry during the holidays, while the truth is that the need is pressing upon us all year long,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We are so grateful for this summertime holiday warmth and our amazing partnership with Whataburger.”
Additionally, customers who donate $1 or more to the East Texas Food Bank at participating locations between Monday and July 28 will receive a paper ornament and have their name decorate the walls of their hometown Whataburger.
