Habitat for Humanity of Angelina County Inc. is building three new homes in Diboll.
The Habitat for Humanity will provide decent, affordable homeownership to three limited-income families in the neighborhood. Georgia-Pacific, a corporate donor of Habitat for Humanity, has sponsored a portion of the new home build for $5,000.
Habitat for Humanity depends on this type of generosity to provide local individuals with the opportunity of first-time homeownership. The sponsorship is helping, Jose and Julieanne Mendoza and their two children. Julieanne Mendoza is a current Georgia-Pacific employee at Camden location.
Susan Robertson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Angelina County Inc., expressed her appreciation to the company.
“Community support from corporations is vital in serving families across Angelina County,’’ she said. ‘‘Thanks to the increased support, Habitat for Humanity of Angelina County Inc. was able to increase home production to four homes in 2019. Georgia-Pacific is able to see the big picture when focusing on community development and the importance of community revitalization all across the county.”
The three families purchasing the homes have already been selected. They will be contributing 300 hours of sweat equity, working alongside volunteers to build their homes. The three homeowners also will receive financial literacy training provided by the Legacy Institute of Financial Education.
The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 12th annual Salute to Healthcare banquet on Nov. 7 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
This year’s banquet features guest speaker, Dr. Robert Morrow, the market president of Houston and Southeast Texas at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. He leads the company’s statewide efforts on media and public relations, executive communications and influence strategy in coordination with sales and account management, network, policy development, government and community relations. He most recently served as the region’s chief medical officer.
The annual banquet honors the medical and health care professionals in Angelina County. An award ceremony recognizes the exemplary achievements of several individuals in the local medical community. Four awards are given: Nurse of the Year, Healthcare Professional of the Year, Individual of Merit and a special Lifetime Achievement Award.
The reception begins at 6 p.m., and the banquet will follow at 7 p.m. Tickets to the banquet are $40 per person and reserved tables are $500 with preferred seating for eight. For more information or to but tickets, contact the Chamber at 634-6644 or visit LufkinTexas.org.
