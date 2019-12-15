In the STIX will reopen on Monday in their new location on U.S. Highway 69 south in Homer.
Owners April Sanches and Robert Wilson first entered Lufkin’s foodie scene in the summer of 2019 by making the food from home and delivering throughout Lufkin and the surrounding area. They have moved into what was once Pete’s Place on U.S. 69.
“It’s been a long-standing structure around here and is well known, Sanches said. “It’s a high-traffic area with minimal competition. An upgraded kitchen makes good for upgraded food.”
She said they are excited about this location and believe that as long as they produce well-made food, are courteous and give back to the community, they will be successful.
“Friends and customers wanted us to provide them with a dine-in location,” Sanches said. “They have supported us so far, so we gave them what they asked for.”
The duo are most excited about the ability to accommodate a larger number of people and increase the level of productivity, she said. They also want to hold community events in the future, like cook-offs, car shows and more, she said.
“A lot of the people around here already know what to expect from us,” she said. “We have a pretty diverse menu, so there’s something for everyone. And we run deals throughout the week. We don’t have anything specific for the reopening, but usually Tuesday is 50-cent wings, we do $5 chicken sandwiches on Thursdays, etc.”
The restaurant will not be able to accept bank cards until at least Wednesday, when the phone and internet company are able to make it to the building, the owners said in a Facebook post. So they recommend customers bring cash for the first few days.
