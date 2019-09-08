Dr. Lisa McLane has returned to Lufkin to open her medical practice. She is board-certified in Family Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment.
“I am so excited to be back home,” McLane said. “I am a graduate of both Central High School and Stephen F. Austin State University, and to be back in East Texas caring for my friends and neighbors is an honor.”
McLane earned her Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest and completed her residency at Eastern Connecticut Family Medicine Residency, which included a pediatric track with a dedicated pediatric outpatient clinic.
“We are happy to welcome Dr. McLane to the Woodland Heights’ medical staff,” said Drew Emery, CEO of Woodland Heights Medical Center. “Dr. McLane is a great addition and we are so glad she decided to come back to East Texas to open her practice.”
McLane began seeing patients on Sept. 3 in her office, McLane Family Practice, at 10 Medical Center Blvd., Suite K. For more information, call 632-5311.
Jimmy Tyree has been named District Ranger of the Davy Crockett National Forest, according to Forest Supervisor Eddie Taylor.
Tyree will be responsible for more than 160,000 acres of East Texas woodlands, streams, recreation areas and wildlife habitation Houston and Trinity counties. He’s moving to Texas from the Umpqua National Forest in Oregon. His first day will be Sept. 30.
“I am looking forward to meeting and working with the local communities and their leaders, interest groups, and agencies to meet the needs of the public,’’ he said.
Tyree received a bachelor’s degree in resource/environmental management in 1996 and then earned a master’s in applied geography from the Southwest Texas State University in 2001.
He began his natural resource management career with the Bureau of Land Management, and also has served with the Texas Department of Transportation as the deputy director of environmental affairs.
“Jimmy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our forest,” Taylor said. “His experience in building relationships and developing partnerships with the public will be a great asset to our organization.”
A send-off reception will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday for Sandi Whiteman at the Angelina County Extension Office, 2201 S. Medford Drive.
This is a come and go event, though presentations will begin at 4:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Cary Sims at cary.sims@ag.tamu.edu, or 634-6414, extn. 2.
