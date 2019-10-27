The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin District will hold a Car Fit event from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at Morgan Insurance, 3708 S. Medford Drive.
TxDOT has determined that drivers can discover enhanced safety, mobility and comfort as they drive. The agency wants to make sure all drivers age 65 and older are aware of the proper safety “fit” within their vehicles. The event is open and free to everyone.
Car Fit is an interactive and educational program designed to improve driver safety. A TxDOT traffic safety specialist will check each vehicle using a 12-point list to determine any needed corrections for driving safety. Participation is voluntary.
Car Fit is not a driving test or mechanical inspection. It is designed to be an educational check-up for driver enhanced safety.
“We hope seniors and anyone else who would like to will go by and make sure they are making safety a personal priority within their own vehicle,” said Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT’s public information officer.
For information or to reserve a time, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call Melissa McKnight, TxDOT traffic safety specialist, at 633-4303.
Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs until Dec. 7
This is when those enrolled in Medicare have the chance to make changes to their Medicare coverage.
There are changes made in Medicare coverage every year. Participants should have received information from their Medicare providers of the changes that will take place in 2020.
Now is the time for participants to read this information to determine what is working, to find out if there are changes and how they will affect you.
Whatever your Medicare situation is, this is the time of the year to review your coverage and make changes.
A benefits counselor with Area Agency on Aging of Deep East Texas can help East Texans review what Medicare plans are available and make an informed decision.
For assistance, call (800) 256-6848.
For many families dealing with high energy bills, paying those bills can be overwhelming. Assistance with those bills may be available to families in Angelina County.
Greater East Texas Community Action Program is utilizing federal LIHEAP funding for households who qualify. Individuals are seen by appointment. To inquire or request help, call (800) 621-5746. The request is also found at get-cap.org.
