Deep East Texas Council of Governments is now taking applications for funding of Solid Waste Projects for fiscal year 2020. DETCOG anticipates awarding $65,000 in grants for the year.
Applications for projects in the following categories will be accepted: local enforcement, litter and illegal dumping cleanup and community collection events, source reduction and recycling, local solid waste management, household hazardous waste management, technical studies, educational and training projects, and any other projects not included in these categories that meet criteria established by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Up to five individual grants, not to exceed $13,000, are expected to be considered for approval. Each application will be judged by the DETCOG Regional Solid Waste Advisory Committee in accordance with the agency’s solid waste management plan.
The grants are available to cities, counties, public schools, school districts, river authorities, as well as general and special law districts with the authority and responsibility for water quality protection or municipal solid waste management.
Applicants must be located within Angelina, Houston, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties to be eligible to apply.
Applications are available at detcog.gov. They are due by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 2020.
For more information, or to request an application packet, contact regional services specialist Carolyn Stephenson at CStephenson@detcog.org or at (409) 384-5704 ext. 5353.
