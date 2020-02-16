DEAR JEFF: My husband and I own several mobile homes. We let my son and his wife live in one, free of charge. There have been several times that things have been broken in the trailer from arguments. Is there any law preventing us from evicting them if they damage the trailer itself? Do we give them the same notice as if they were renting? Thanks, “Home Sweet Home”
Dear “Home Sweet Home”: There is no law preventing you from evicting them due to the family relationship. In addition, since you are allowing them to live there without paying rent, you probably do not even need to give them the requisite notice.
I would, however, recommend that you go ahead and give a full 30 days notice, to avoid any problems down the road.
DEAR JEFF: My neighbors are going on vacation to an island, and my wife and I have agreed to keep their 5-year-old son while they are away. Obviously, we hope nothing goes wrong while they are away, but what should we do to make sure we have whatever rights we need to care for the boy? Thanks, “Wish I Could Go To Tahiti”
Dear “Wish I Could Go To Tahiti”: The Texas Family Code provides the requirements of a consent form that can be signed by the parents, which will allow you to consent to medical care in the event of an emergency.
Basically, the form appoints you as the temporary managing conservator for the child for a specified time frame. In addition, if the family has relatives in the area that can be contacted quickly, they may consent to medical treatment without the need for the consent form.
