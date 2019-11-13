The Lufkin/Angelina Chamber of Commerce is hosting the inaugural ELEVATE Marketing Summit, presented by Consolidated Communications, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Timber Creek Church Conference Center.
Geared for small business and nonprofits, the summit is designed to teach new strategies and showcase proven methods that will further local businesses and nonprofit missions.
Attendees will hear from local marketing professionals in eight sessions in two tracks: Marketing 101 (I’m not a marketer. Help!) and Marketing 202 (I understand the basics of marketing, but I want to know more). Courses will be taught by Blake Hamilton of Nature’s Eye, Emily Fleniken of Real Graphics, Angela Weiderhold of Point A Media, Krista Brown of Brookshire Brothers, Landon Morrison of Townsquare Media, Nicole Roberts of the Chamber, Blake Pollino of BP Media Group, Melissa Crager of Charm East Texas and more.
Topics covered will include: The Power of Knowing Your Brand; What is Brand Consistency (and Why Does It Matter)?; Where to Spend your Marketing Dollars?; Multi-marketing: Call-to-Action vs. Brand Advertising; Ways to Make Social Media Work for Your Business; The Power of Geofencing and How to Add it to Your Marketing; iPhoneography: How To Make the Resources You Have Work For Your Business; Maximizing Video on Your Social Media Platform and more.
Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Friday. After the sessions are complete, participants will be able to attend a panel discussion with local marketers.
The fee is $35 for Chamber investors and $50 for non-investors. Pre-registration is open now. Attendees will get the following with their registration fee: continental breakfast, boxed lunch, conference materials, and new strategies and proven methods that will further their business and nonprofit mission.
To save a seat, contact the Chamber at 634-6644 or email rsvp@lufkintexas.org. For more information, visit LufkinTexas.org.
The board of directors of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments will hold its monthly meeting on Nov. 19 at the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas Multi-Purpose Center outside Livingston. A luncheon will be served at noon, with the board meeting to follow.
DETCOG president Bill Holder, with the Trinity River Authority, invites all interested parties to the meeting. For more info, call the DETCOG office at (409) 384-5704.
Southside Bancshares Inc., the holding company of Southside Bank on Friday announced the planned opening of the bank’s new branch in Kingwood at 19529 Northpark Drive. The new location is set to open in conjunction with the H-E-B store opening on Wednesday.
“We are very excited to establish a presence in Kingwood,” stated Lee R. Gibson, president and chief executive officer of Southside Bancshares Inc. “We look forward to building strong relationships within this thriving community and showcasing our commitment to exceptional customer service.”
The new branch will be the first location in Kingwood and the bank’s 60th location overall, with the nearest location approximately 14 miles north in Splendora. The branch will offer comprehensive deposit and lending services for individuals and businesses. For more info, visit southside.com.
The Davy Crockett National Forest will host a public meeting to solicit comments concerning potential stewardship projects for the Mt. Vernon Stewardship Contracting Proposal.
The meeting will be from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Davy Crockett National Forest, Ranger Station at 18551 state Highway 7 east in Kennard.
For more information, contact Jimmy Tyree, the Davy Crockett National Forest District Ranger, at 655-2299.
