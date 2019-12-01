Angelina Beautiful/Clean honored two Lufkin businesses for their beautification efforts in October and November.
Angelina Brewing Company received the October Beautification Award for their venue at 118 S. First St.
Pinnacle Senior Living received the November Beautification Award at 615 W. Whitehouse Drive.
The Beautification Award is an environmental award program that recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in protecting or enhancing the local environment by landscaping, building improvement or other means that enhances the beauty of the community.
The entrance to Angelina Brewing Company adds to the revitalization of downtown Lufkin. History comes alive as upon entering this establishment, with the restoration and décor alluding to the prominent role timber and the logging industry have played in the community.
“Building improvements are some of our favorites to recognize because we get to show value in the restoring something,’’ AB/C executive director Jennifer LaCorte said.
‘‘It brings the idea of reduce, reuse, recycle to another level. Angelina Brewing Company is a prime example of how to reduce waste by recycling some original materials into new use, which also brings a unique character and history to the building.”
Pinnacle Senior Living’s new building was created so that natural aspects of the environment would continue to be a focus. Landscaping was prominent to feature for visitors and passersby. Residents are able to enjoy gardens with native plants, walking trails and a pond facing the trees.
“According to Partners Healthcare, being outside can help increase levels of Vitamin D, which often is low among seniors,’’ La Corte said.
‘‘Low levels of this important nutrient are linked to pain in muscles and bones, inflammation, higher risk of Type 1 diabetes and several types of cancer. Being outside may also improve your overall immunity by boosting your count of white blood cells, and the improvements may last for a week or more. Research tells us that simply being outside and enjoying nature can provide a variety of benefits for your energy, creativity, and mental and physical well-being.”
