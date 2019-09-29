San Augustine resident Cleo Hines is one of six East Texans enjoying a new lease on life after having a Watchman Device implanted in his heart.
After years of fighting heart problems, Hines’ physician, Dr. John H. Oglesbee, worked with Dr. Rohit Kedia, a cardiologist with the Heart Institute of East Texas, to determine if Hines would be a viable candidate.
In April 2018, he was taken into surgery and the small device was implanted in his heart.
The Watchman Device is a small implant placed into the heart to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation, or AFIB, according to a press release from the Heart Institute of East Texas.
People struggling with AFIB have a higher risk of stroke because of clots that form in the left atrial appendage. The device closes this appendage and reduces the risk of stroke, according to the press release said.
After a year with the device, Hines said he no longer fears strokes and is generally feeling better.
“For years, I worried about having a stroke and becoming a burden to my family,’’ Hines said. ‘‘I’ve had the Watchman Device for just over a year, and I’m feeling better and am no longer concerned with having a stroke.
“Prior to having the Watchman Device implanted, other cardiologists made several attempts to control my atrial fibrillation by performing ablation, or cardioversion procedures to the heart. Each procedure failed to eliminate my problem.”
The Watchman may not work with everyone, which is why Hines had to go through two doctors, according to the release.
Hines encouraged anyone suffering with heart problems to talk to their doctor about the possibility of using the device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.