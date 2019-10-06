Dr. Dallas Peirre, the first black man to be accepted into the East Texas Dental Association, recently was recognized by the Texas Dental Association for his 50 years in dentistry.
“The awards are given annually to those who have been in practice for 50 years,” Pierre said. “There are also awards given to those who have been in practice for 20 years.”
Pierre originally came from Port Arthur and was born in a small town in Louisiana, he said. After graduating from the University of Texas Health School of Dentistry in 1968, he was told to look at moving to Lufkin because they needed an African-American person practicing in the area, he said.
“It was scary. I had concerns about coming here, but fortunately I was able to convince my wife (Carol Ann) — she did not want to come here,” he said.
At the time Angelina County was very conservative, he said. Many were gung-ho for electing George Wallace, and he and his wife were nervous about the political climate, but a local doctor convinced him it was the time and the place.
Once in Lufkin, he said he began applying to be a member of the American Dental Association.
“I wanted very much to be a part of the American Association but couldn’t unless a member of the local chapter approved me,” he said.
In order to be accepted, two current members of the association had to approve the incoming dentist. He also had to be accepted by the local and the state chapter.
His biggest roadblock was being accepted into the local chapter, which had yet to accept any black person, he said.
“I had to fight,” he said. “And I did a whole lot of that in order to be the first black man who became a member of East Texas Dental Association, and thereby becoming a member of the American and Texas associations.”
Pierre served the black, white and Hispanic population in Lufkin, he said. He was thankful for the amount of support he had in the community, he said.
“The best, though, is that the people here in general are very appreciative,” he said. “Especially for an African American who came to serve them, so to speak. It was a time when the African American people had to come in ‘through the back door’ of professional offices, so to say.”
Pierre built his office at 809 Kurth Drive and it remained there until the latter part of last year, when he retired. He and Carol Ann will celebrate their 59th anniversary at the end of 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.