DEAR JEFF: I have a will that was written long ago, and I want to make one very small change to it. Is it OK for me to just write the change on the will? Thanks, “Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way”
Dear “Where There’s a Will”: No, that may invalidate the entire will.
A handwritten will (called a holographic will) is acceptable, but it must be entirely in the testator’s handwriting. Making a handwritten notation on a typed will is not allowed.
You should have a typewritten codicil made to your will or, if it has been quite some time since the will was written, consider having a new will executed.
DEAR JEFF: Can you explain what is prohibited under Texas Open Container laws? Signed, “Thirsty”
Dear “Thirsty”: A person is in violation of the Open Container Law if he or she possesses a container with any amount of alcoholic beverage in it while in the passenger area of a motor vehicle.
It doesn’t matter whether or not the vehicle is moving, by the way.
Exceptions to this law exist if the vehicle is a bus, taxicab or limousine. A container is considered to be anything that can hold a liquid — whether that is a cup, glass, flask, bottle, etc.
In addition, you should know that a container is considered “open” if the seal is broken — the lid or top itself does not have to be off the container at the time of inspection. It is legal to have an open container in a trunk or locked glove box.
