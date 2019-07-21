A leading educator of dementia caregivers, Tam Cummings, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker at the 2019 Caregivers Conference.
Cummings is the author of four books for dementia caregivers and developed the Dementia Behavioral Assessment Tool for classifying dementia stages by behaviors. She says her mission is to “inspire, educate and empower dementia caregivers.”
This year’s Caregivers Conference is scheduled for Aug. 16 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. The program starts at 9 a.m., a lunch will be provided and there is no charge for attending.
The event will be hosted by the Area Agency on Aging and the Deep East Texas Aging and Disability Resource Center.
Attendees are requested to preregister by calling (409) 384-7614. They can also send a registration form to AAA DETCOG, 210 Premier Drive, Jasper, TX 75951 or fax it to (409)384-6177.
For more information contact the Deep East Texas Aging and Disability Resource Center at the Deep East Texas Council of Governments Office in Jasper at (409) 384-7614.
For many families dealing with high energy bills, paying those bills can be overwhelming. Assistance with those bills may be available to families in Angelina County.
Greater East Texas Community Action Program is utilizing federal LIHEAP funding for households who qualify. Individuals are seen by appointment. To inquire or request help, call (800) 621-5746. The request is also found at get-cap.org.
