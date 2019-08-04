DEAR JEFF: Are electric companies always able terminate service for being late on payments? I am worried about my power being cut off during the summer heat. Thanks, “Doing the Best I Can”

Dear “Best I Can”: Under certain circumstances an electric company may not be allowed to terminate service. These circumstances include when a heat advisory is in effect, on weekends or holidays when no one is able to accept payment, or when a critical care person is in the residence and termination would cause that person to become seriously ill.

DEAR JEFF: I signed an Acknowledgement of Paternity, but have since learned that I am not the father of my girlfriend’s child. Can I “take back” the acknowledgement? Thanks, “Not Daddy”

Dear “Not Daddy”: Yes, you can, but you must act quickly.

You can rescind the AOP if you file a Rescission of Acknowledgement of Paternity form with the Texas Vital Statistics Unit. The form must be filed before the 60th day after the effective date of the AOP, and before a court proceeding regarding paternity has been filed.

If you have already missed this deadline, you may still be able to challenge paternity by filing suit in the county where the child lives.

———

Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.

To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call 639-2900.