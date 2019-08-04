DEAR JEFF: Are electric companies always able terminate service for being late on payments? I am worried about my power being cut off during the summer heat. Thanks, “Doing the Best I Can”
Dear “Best I Can”: Under certain circumstances an electric company may not be allowed to terminate service. These circumstances include when a heat advisory is in effect, on weekends or holidays when no one is able to accept payment, or when a critical care person is in the residence and termination would cause that person to become seriously ill.
DEAR JEFF: I signed an Acknowledgement of Paternity, but have since learned that I am not the father of my girlfriend’s child. Can I “take back” the acknowledgement? Thanks, “Not Daddy”
Dear “Not Daddy”: Yes, you can, but you must act quickly.
You can rescind the AOP if you file a Rescission of Acknowledgement of Paternity form with the Texas Vital Statistics Unit. The form must be filed before the 60th day after the effective date of the AOP, and before a court proceeding regarding paternity has been filed.
If you have already missed this deadline, you may still be able to challenge paternity by filing suit in the county where the child lives.
