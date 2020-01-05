CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin has again been recognized as an accredited HeartCARE Center of Excellence by the American College of Cardiology for providing world-class patient care through a sustainable quality improvement program.
“CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin has demonstrated its commitment to providing deep East Texas with excellent heart care,” said Dr. Phillip D. Levy,FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “This is the second consecutive year that CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin is being recognized for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award them with the HeartCARE Center designation.”
Hospitals and health systems that have earned an ACC HeartCARE Center designation have met a set of criteria, including participating in at least two ACC Accreditation Service programs, NCDR registries and targeted quality improvement campaigns, such as Patient Navigator: Focus MI, that are designed to help hospitals and institutions close gaps in guideline-based care.
In 2018, CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial was designated as a HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence by the ACC — then the second hospital in the state and the ninth in the nation to receive this distinction. During the same year, the facility also received the Pioneer Award, which honored hospitals that achieved this designation during the first year of its existence and recognized them as “pioneers” in advancing the cause of sustainable quality improvement.
“Our mission and vision has been to not only transform cardiovascular care in Deep East Texas and improve heart health through high quality, appropriate and cost-effective care but to also sustain the advances we make in cardiovascular care,” said Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, FACC, ACC cardiovascular champion and chief of cardiology for CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin. “For the second year in a row, we have achieved this prestigious recognition. It is the highest honor given to any hospital from the American College of Cardiology through collaboration, commitment, focus and team work. Lufkin is truly becoming a regional medical center of excellence.”
Monte Bostwick, market president and hospital CEO, said, “This is a testament to the great collaboration and commitment of The Heart Institute of East Texas cardiologists and CHI St. Luke’s Health. It continues to be a true team effort of nursing staff, ER, Cath Lab staff and physicians.”
The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care.
