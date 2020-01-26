Angelina Beautiful/Clean honored Saicam Electric with a beautification award
This local business, at 6370 U.S. Highway 59 north, renovated the old Party Shack building on the highway heading toward Nacogdoches. As members of the community and visitors pass, it’s a welcome sight to see a revitalized building. Saicam Electric did work to the interior and exterior to bring this building back to life with much-needed improvements.
The Beautification Award is an environmental award program that recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in protecting or enhancing the local environment by landscaping, building improvement or other means that enhances the beauty of the community.
“There’s something special about a building when it keeps its bones and gets a facelift,’’ AB/C executive director Jennifer LaCorte said.
‘‘Having a small business like Saicam Electric take the time and energy to pour some ‘TLC’ into enhancing an existing building adds to the scenic landscape of passersby. First and last impressions account for a great deal when people are visiting and for those that live in the area. Leaders like this play into the quality of life that contribute to making Angelina County a wonderful place to live, work, and play.”
