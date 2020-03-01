Hey Taylor: What’s the secret to retiring early? I hear people talk about saving all their money so they can stop working at 40, but that seems too good to be true. — Jake
Hey Jake: There’s not just one secret to early retirement, but there are concrete steps you can take to make it happen. I promise it’s not too good to be true, you just need the right mindset and a can-do attitude.
The FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement has really taken off, and you can get a more detailed run down at GoFarWithKovar.com. For now, here are the three main points of focus for early retirees.
Save. If a normal worker puts aside 20% of their earnings for retirement, that should be applauded. If you want to have enough savings to live off for 40 or 50 years, you need to stash away closer to 50% of what you’re making.
While it depends on how much you earn and when you hope to retire, the fact remains that you have to cut your spending drastically in order to bank enough cash to live off.
Calculate. There are two schools of thought within the FIRE movement — fat and lean. On one side you have a more luxurious retirement (fat), and on the other you keep your expenses low so you can get by without having to go back to work (lean).
This comes down to personal preference as much as it does the amount you’re able to save. Some people enjoy living frugally, traveling to inexpensive countries where the dollar goes further. Others need a retirement full of ski trips and lobster dinners, which will require a bigger investment upfront.
A common rule used by early retirees is the 4% rule, with 4% being the amount you can withdraw from your investment account each year without touching the principal. If you start with $1 million, 4% yields $40,000 each year. So ... how much do you need to live comfortably?
Invest. I disagree with a lot of advisers who recommend using index funds for FIRE accounts, as those passively managed accounts can actually stifle growth.
You take on risk whenever you invest in the stock market, and by investing in strong companies that offer dividends, you bring extra cash into your account while oftentimes outpacing the rest of the market.
You don’t want to put every dime you’ve got into one business, but a collection of quality stocks will deliver better results than the average index fund.
If you have debt and no savings, it’ll take a while before you can consider early retirement. However, if you save now, invest wisely and calculate your retirement needs, you’ll be surprised at how realistic this whole FIRE thing is. Good luck.
