DEAR JEFF: I am a divorced father and I have custody of my young child. The child’s mother is supposed to pay child support, but she does not. Do I still have to allow her to have visitation with my son? It doesn’t seem fair. Thanks, “We’re Doing Fine”
Dear “We’re Doing Fine”: Yes, you still must allow the mother to exercise her visitation, even if she has not paid child support as ordered.
If you refuse to allow her visits, you run the risk of being held in contempt of any visitation order issued by the court that may be in place. If the child’s safety is a concern, you can seek a modification of the visitation order.
DEAR JEFF: I was sued recently, but I have not yet hired an attorney to represent me. I know my deadline for filing an answer is coming up very soon, and I would like to file the answer myself and then hire an attorney. Is there a filing fee to file an answer in a lawsuit? Thanks, “Do It Myself”
Dear “Do It Myself”: There is no filing fee to file an original answer in a civil lawsuit.
Your letter does not mention what type of case you are involved in, but please be aware that in certain circumstances you may waive some legal rights by filing a simple answer known as a “general denial.” I would recommend that you at least talk to an attorney prior to filing an answer yourself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.