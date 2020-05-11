The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Lufkin and Ark Pharmacies are merging their business operations to offer a unified comprehensive community pharmacy solution to the residents of Angelina and Nacogdoches counties.
Ark Pharmacies is the largest group of independent pharmacies in East Texas. With the additional resources and support from Ark Pharmacies, this partnership will allow Gabriel Guijarro, RPh, founder and owner of The Medicine Shoppe, to continue building his dream of serving Lufkin and will provide employee-ownership opportunities to his employees.
“Ark Pharmacies’ acquisition of The Medicine Shoppe in Lufkin, Texas, provides an exciting growth opportunity for our pharmacies and employees,’’ Guijarro said. ‘‘We are looking forward to continuing to provide quality pharmacy care in our communities.”
The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent community pharmacies in East Texas.
The pharmacists and staff provide clinical retail pharmacy services including chronic disease care coordination, medication reconciliation, dispill compliance packaging, customized non-sterile compounding, DME, diabetic shoes, immunizations, professional quality OTC supplements, bio-identical hormone replacement therapy consultations and FREE home delivery within the Lufkin city limits.
“There is a wealth of experience and talent at The Medicine Shoppe that fits perfectly into our core values and company vision which is providing compassionate service, one person at a time. We are thrilled to welcome them into the Ark Pharmacies family,” said Garth Hinze, president of Ark Pharmacies.
