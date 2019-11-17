DEAR JEFF: I keep hearing on the news about “derived” United States citizenship. What is that? Thanks, “Home Sweet Home”
Dear “Home Sweet Home”: “Derived” citizenship is a legal status that arises when a person becomes a lawful United States permanent resident before they turn 18 years old, and that person’s parent becomes a lawful citizen through the naturalization process before the child turns 18 year old.
DEAR JEFF: How long does it take for a probate administration to be closed? Thanks, “Still Waiting”
Dear “Still Waiting”: There is no set time limit for the closing of the administration of an estate.
It can be closed at any time after the assets have been distributed to all beneficiaries as provided in the Last Will and Testament, all debts of the estate that are known have been paid, and no further need for a continued administration exists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.