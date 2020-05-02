DEAR JEFF: I have a limited liability company, and would like to branch out and operate under another name. What do I need to do to file everything properly? Thanks, “New Name”
Dear “New Name”: A limited liability company, which has authority to transact business in Texas, is able to operate under an assumed name, as long as the name is deemed to be sufficiently different from other existing names.
In order to accomplish this, you will need to file a Certificate of Assumed Name with the Secretary of State. In addition, you will need to file a Certificate of Assumed Name with the county clerk’s office in the county in which your company’s registered office is located.
You also will need to file in the county in which your principal office is located, if that location is different from your registered office.
DEAR JEFF: I have bought a tract of property, and have paid for the property in full. The seller, however, refuses to sign a deed over to me, even though we had a written contract. I am worried that he has creditors who will try to attach the property.
Is there anything I can do to force him to sign a deed, and protect the property? Signed, “Give Me What’s Mine!”
Dear “Give Me”: The first thing that you can do, assuming all avenues of discussion have been exhausted with the seller, is file suit against him for enforcement of the real estate contract.
In order to prevail in this lawsuit, you will need to establish the existence of the contract, and establish that all payments and other obligations have been completed by you. From the facts you have stated, it should be fairly easy to prevail in that suit.
At the same time that you file your petition regarding the contract, your attorney should file a Notice of Lis Pendens with the county clerk of the county in which the property is located.
This notice puts all potential buyers, as well as creditors, on notice that litigation is pending regarding this particular tract of land.
Although transfers and encumbrances may still be made, your interest in the property should be adequately protected while you prosecute the lawsuit.
