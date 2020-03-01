Angelina Beautiful/Clean honored The Hip Hicks Boutique with a beautification award.
An award presentation took place at their venue at 605 S. Chestnut St., presented by members of the AB/C board of directors.
The business renovated an old home, both inside and out. It continues to welcome shoppers and passersby by decorating for each season. The building provides a bright and delightful atmosphere to the area, according to AB/C.
The Beautification Award is an environmental award program that recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in protecting or enhancing the local environment by landscaping, building improvement or other means that enhances the beauty of the community.
“When a local business takes the time to put not only work on a building but also to add the small heartfelt touches that really invite people into their home away from home, it’s something special,’’ AB/C executive director Jennifer LaCorte said.
‘‘The Hip Hicks Boutique took an older Lufkin home and created such a welcoming local place to shop and it just brings a smile when you drive by with that pop of color in your day.”
Leadership Lufkin applications for 2020-21 will be available on Monday. Brochures and applications can be downloaded at LufkinTexas.org. A copy can be picked up at the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, 1615 S. Chestnut St.
“Leadership Lufkin is great for not only professional networking but also for opportunities to gain a better understanding of Angelina County,” Ashley Berry, director of leadership programs, said. “This year we’re excited to bring students more leadership and self-development opportunities.”
Leadership Lufkin is a nine-month program designed to identify and educate the existing and potential leaders of Lufkin and Angelina County. It consists of an active program that includes a two-day retreat and ropes course, a trip to Austin to study state government, leadership training, a community project, volunteering at the Texas State Forest Festival and seven monthly sessions.
Each monthly session covers issues pertaining to city, county and state government, education, health care, community safety, social services, economy, quality of life and history of Angelina County.
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and are required to either reside or work in Angelina County. Tuition for the program is $1,200, which covers costs of some meals and transportation, training materials and speakers.
The final deadline for all applications is May 22. Applications should be turned in to the Chamber, attention Ashley Berry. Leadership Lufkin applicants will be notified by the first week of August if they are accepted into the program.
For more info on Leadership Lufkin, contact Berry at ABerry@LufkinTexas.org or call 634-6644.
Area residents who expect to be burdened by high utility bills are encouraged to start applying for energy assistance as soon as possible.
The Greater East Texas Community Action Program is currently taking applications from East Texans in 11 counties to get help paying utility bills, which are often higher this time of year.
“We want people to apply not before the high bills start arriving,” said Karen Swenson, the program’s executive director. “Wait times for assistance will be longer as high bills start to arrive.”
The Energy Assistance program is intended for elderly, disabled, and working poor residents in Angelina, Nacogdoches, Houston, Trinity, San Jacinto, Polk, Rusk, Cherokee, Smith Gregg and Wood counties.
Both in-person and online applications are accepted.
“The requirements are the same and the assistance is the same,” said program manager Teresa Land. “Face-to-face appointments usually take longer to schedule. We are making a special effort to reach people who have never applied.”
Bill assistance may be available for multiple months, and eligibility is based on income, citizenship and other circumstances, according to the Greater East Texas Community Action Partnership.
“Individuals do not have to come back in if they qualify for more than one month of help,” according to Swenson.
The program is supported by the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
