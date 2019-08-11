The Z&OO Railroad board of the Host Lions Club of Lufkin recently endowed a new scholarship in honor of the late Lion George Thannisch, M.D.
Named the George E. Thannisch M.D. Z&OO Railroad Scholarship for Nursing Students, the board gave Angelina College $20,000 in initial funding. As the name implies, it is intended to assist nursing students in tuition assistance at Angelina College.
In 1970, Thannisch was instrumental in leadership and construction of the Z&OO Railroad at Ellen Trout Park and Zoo. Over the years the railroad and zoo have grown to be one of the largest and most beloved attractions in East Texas.
The Z&OO Railroad has more than 70,000 riders per year and, along with the Angelina Benefit Rodeo, is a major source of benevolent giving to the community from the Lufkin Host Lions Club. The club’s motto is ‘’We Serve.’’
Members of the Lufkin Host Lions routinely donate their time to serve others in maintaining and operating the railroad. Thousands of dollars in donations are returned to the community annually to fund various children’s causes.
A Nacogdoches-based company has announced the purchase of the Lufkin Mall’s Great American Cookie store.
Rayborn East Texas Ice Cream now owns four locations in Lufkin and Nacogdoches, including Marble Slab Creameries in both cities and a location on the SFA campus.
“RETIC plans to add Great American Cookie products to the Nacogdoches Marble Slab North Street location in the first quarter of 2020,” company general manager Taylor Rayborn said.
RETIC is a limited liability company formed in 2017 to purchase and operate specialty retail food stores in East Texas, with potential expansion in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.
With the start of a new school year just around the corner, Brookshire Brothers is again offering customers the chance to assist their neighbors in need.
The company’s Brown Bags of Hope was established with assistance from Lufkin school district counselors, to give customers a way to be the helping hands of their city.
For $10, customers can provide food, school supplies or toiletries to the members of their community. The stores give the bags to nonprofits, schools and veterans groups to distribute.
American Forest Management, the nation’s largest land management and land sales company, has moved its Groveton office to Lufkin.
Opened in June, the new office represents the firm’s mission to better serve clients throughout the state.
“Though Groveton has served us well over the years, moving to Lufkin allows us to be more accessible to prospective and current clients,” said Michael Posey, district manager. “Since Lufkin is a bigger town of roughly 35,000 people, clients that come to our office can enjoy more restaurants, activities and accommodations nearby.”
Posey and six other employees are based out of the new office, including a wildlife biologist, land broker, forest technician and three foresters.
In Southeast Texas, American Forest Management manages about 244,000 acres for three different timber management investment organizations, 7,500 acres for a large family ownership, 19,750 acres of a mitigation bank and 650 recreational hunting leases.
For more information, visit americanforestmanagement.com. For inquiries, contact Posey at 642-0720 or michael.posey@afmforest.com.
Family Dollar, a leading small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in Lufkin.
The celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The store is at 730 S. Timberland Drive.
The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family-fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Lufkin community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said company spokesman Jim Van Slyke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.