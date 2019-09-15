Harold’s House-East Texas Alliance for Children is expanding its forensic services for child victims of abuse, with the addition of a new forensic interview room and accompanying observation room.
The rooms allow the nonprofit Children’s Advocacy Center to serve twice as many cases at once. Previously, families at the Lufkin office would have to wait for interviews to take place one after another.
Now, the center has the space to handle forensic interviews for multiple cases at a time, cutting down on wait time, executive director Shawn Dunn said.
“Having two teams operating at one time increases our ability to serve children and families, as well as law enforcement, Child Protective Services and the courts,” Dunn said. “We’re so thankful to be able to offer more efficient services to children in need in our community.”
Dunn thanked the Henderson Foundation and the Victims of Crime Act for providing construction and funding for the two rooms.
Harold’s House serves children who may be experiencing sexual and physical abuse and neglect, or those who may have witnessed a major crime, lessening the trauma of children through a team response working for best case outcomes.
Stump’s Pizza, Biscuit Eatery Bakery and Grace 3 Patisserie recently opened at Lufkin Mall.
Stump’s Pizza Co. secured a 1,200-square-foot space across from Bath & Body Works and will feature wood-fired pizzas and salads. The pizzeria has a large open-flame pizza oven where patrons can watch their pizza cook.
Biscuit Eater Bakery and Grace 3 Patisserie have partnered to open in the 884-square-foot space across from Hibbett Sports. Biscuit Eater Bakery specializes in specialty cakes, cupcakes, cookies and other sweet treats, while Grace 3 Patisserie focuses on various types of bread, cannolis, cheesecakes, fruit kolaches, puff pastry desserts and more.
The mall is owned by GK Development Inc. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
