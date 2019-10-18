Ricky Martinez, the owner of Tia Juantia’s Fish Camp, said the restaurant will open a Lufkin location next year.
“We are coming there and are scheduled to be open as soon as we can,” he said. The restaurant will move into the former Posados site.
Doug Clothier, a Lufkin native, will run the restaurant. He is the managing director for all the restaurants and is excited about having one in his hometown, Martinez said.
Both men have lived and worked in Lufkin at some point, he said.
They are planning for a spring 2020 opening, but ask that people remain patient because they want to get a location in Winnie finished first, he said.
“But we are backed up on work in Winnie because of Imelda. The restaurant was flooded.”
Tia Juantia’s Fish Camp is known for its Louisiana-style cooking. Their menu includes things like grilled oysters, fish, shrimp, gumbo, boudain and grits. Martinez said those who have visited one of the five other locations can expect a similar menu in Lufkin.
“We put a lot of food on the plates and try to give a good atmosphere, a good vibe,” he said. “When you walk in it’s an exciting, fun and loud place. It’s pretty fun.”
They plan to have regular live music and to create the fun atmosphere so many love in the other locations, he said.
“We have a good reputation here and hopefully we can keep it,” Martinez said. “We want to have all feeling good when they walk in and when the walk out.”
