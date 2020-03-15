DEAR JEFF: My wife, daughter and son are, we “think,” heirs to my wife’s stepmother’s estate. The reason we think this is because her eldest daughter is in charge of the will and won’t let anyone read it or provide a copy to verify its contents. When the obituary was in the newspaper, this same daughter left out all mention of my wife and children and myself in the obit. We were barred from entering my mother-in-law’s home to retrieve personal items belonging to my wife and were told to leave.
I guess my question is how do we find out if we are in the will and exactly what is going on? Please advise as to what you think would be best. Thanks, “Need to Know”
Dear “Need to Know”: Your first step is to check and see if the will has been admitted to probate. You can do this by calling the county clerk’s office in the county in which she lived.
If the will has been admitted to probate, it is public record and you can obtain a copy to see what it says, and to see if your wife and children are mentioned.
I would recommend that you make that call first before hiring an attorney to check into it further. Depending on what you find, you can then decide whether you need to hire an attorney.
If you are certain a will exists but it has not been admitted to probate, and assets of the estate are disappearing, then an attorney should definitely be hired to protect your interests.
DEAR JEFF: My wife and I recently got divorced. Last week, I suddenly remembered that, several years ago, I signed a power of attorney giving her full control over my finances. Is that power of attorney still valid? Thanks, “Woke Up Screaming”
Dear “Woke Up Screaming”: Calm down — in Texas, your wife’s powers terminated on the date your divorce became final. It is a good idea, however, to take an extra precaution to protect yourself if you think there is a possibility she may try to use the POA.
You need to sign a revocation of the power of attorney, and deliver a copy to any person or institution that you think may be approached by your ex-wife. In addition, you should file the revocation with the county clerk’s office in any county in which the original power of attorney was filed.
