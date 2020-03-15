The Good Life RV Park, on the edge of the city limits between Burke and Diboll, is open and ready for business.
Owners Scott and Holly Saucedo purchased the land in November from the Fleetwood family. The Austin natives said they fell in love with East Texas on a few trips they took through the area and were excited about the opportunity to take the park over.
“We know that finding rent lower than $1,000 is hard in Lufkin. We’re hoping to fill a need and give people a nice, safe place to stay,” Holly Saucedo said.
The RV park has 50 sites with sewer and electricity hookups. Over the weekend, the owners were working on getting the Wi-Fi up and running, as well.
They hope to host somewhere around 40 more permanent residents and 10 vacationers, especially over the summer with the big fishing tournaments on Sam Rayburn Reservoir being so close. They’re excited because their sites can host the larger motor coaches, which means there should be no limitations for visitors looking to park there.
While the owners don’t live in East Texas yet, they’re working on a move into town so they can manage the site themselves. Holly Saucedo is a teacher in Austin and will have to wait at least until summer before making any permanent plans.
“We’ve not been there a lot, but it’s so beautiful to drive through on U.S. 59,” Scott Saucedo said. “We just fell in love with it as soon as we saw it. We want to get away from Austin.”
“Lufkin has everything,” Holly Saucedo said. “I did some research to figure out what’s around town. There are lots of things to do. I was shocked at how much there was to do — movie theaters, museums, the zoo, the lake and the forest. The outdoors is wonderful.”
Until the Saucedos are able to move up, the Fleetwood family will be the park managers.
